No talks going on with TTP: Sheikh Rashid 

Islamabad, February 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that letters have been written to the Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals of Police to stay alert regarding law and order situation in the country. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today (Wednesday), he said we are prepared to deal with the law and order situation.

He said no talks are going on with the TTP as its demands are not acceptable. The Interior Minister said eighty-seven new NADRA centers have been established across the country over the last one year. He said we also plan to establish thirteen passport offices in Sindh. The Interior Minister said Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif is visiting Pakistan next week during which he will also hold talks with important personalities including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi.

He said both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy longstanding relations. Sheikh Rashid said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to China will be historic during which matters pertaining to CPEC will be discussed. Responding to a question, the Interior Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader which is speaking about humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk