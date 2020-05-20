National

Ministries, Official News

No ‘technical advisor’ being hired for Information Ministry: Spokesperson

May 20, 2020

Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has refuted a news item circulating on social media about hiring the services of a ‘technical advisor’ on the recommendation of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. In a statement, a spokesperson of the Ministry said there is no truth in it and the news is completely baseless and unfounded as there is no such consideration in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

