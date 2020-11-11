QUETTA:Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan has directed all Administrative Secretaries of the province to nominate Additional Secretaries of their respective Departments (Development) as Focal Person for better coordination with the Departments on development initiatives and updates for development schemes/ initiative being undertaken under Federal and Provincial PSDP.

Jam Kamal Khan further directs that Additional Secretaries (Development) would be responsible for coordination and liaison with the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.