Nomination papers for Senate elections will be received by Monday

Islamabad, February 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Nomination papers for the Senate elections will be received by tomorrow (Monday). As per the new schedule, the list of contesting candidates will be published on Tuesday and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the 17th and 18th of this month.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on 20th of this month and the last date for disposing of these appeals is 23rd. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on 25th while polling for the forty-eight of the Senate seats will be held on the 3rd of next month at the parliament house Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.

