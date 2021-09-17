Non-customs-paid foreign goods seized near Drabun

SHERANI: Drabun police claimed to have seized non-customs-paid foreign goods in Drabun area of District Sherani in Balochistan province on Friday. The seized items were accordingly handed over to the authorities of Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan.

According to detail, Drabun police intercepted a suspicious truck coming from Zhob. Upon searching, 171 kilo Chinese salt, 25 kilo dried Iranian milk and other foreign gears were recovered from the truck. The seized non-customs-paid gears were handed over to the authorities of Collectorate of Customs, Balochistan for taking further necessary action. Further investigation was underway.