Normal Office Timings

August 3, 2020

Karachi, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The State Bank of Pakistan will revert to normal office timings as mentioned below from Monday, August 3, 2020:

Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.)

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

All banks / DFIs / MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure compliance of the above mentioned timings in letter and spirit

For more information, contact:
Chief Spokesman,
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
Central Directorate
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-111-727-111
Tel: +92-21-39212562
Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436
Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk
Website: www.sbp.org.pk

