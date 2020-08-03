Normal Office Timings
Karachi, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The State Bank of Pakistan will revert to normal office timings as mentioned below from Monday, August 3, 2020:
Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.)
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6: 00 p.m. (with prayer / lunch break from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
All banks / DFIs / MFBs are accordingly advised to ensure compliance of the above mentioned timings in letter and spirit
