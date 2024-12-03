Karachi: In response to the devastating floods that struck Pakistan in 2022, Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) implemented a tailored humanitarian intervention in Sindh province, one of the hardest-hit regions. The initiative, executed under the ACT Appeal (PAK221), focused on providing critical assistance in the districts of Badin, Dadu, and Mirpurkhas through the adaptation of Sphere standards to meet the urgent needs of the flood-affected communities.
According to Relief Web, the floods resulted in the deaths of over 1,700 individuals and displaced millions, with more than 14.5 million people affected in Sindh alone. The destruction left many without access to clean water, sanitation, or adequate shelter, leading to the spread of water-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, and cholera. NCA’s project, which spanned from October 2022 to July 2024, addressed these crises by contextualizing global humanitarian standards to local realities, focusing heavily on WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) services and emergency shelter interventions.
The initiative involved the construction of ventilated improved pit latrines in camp settings and permanent latrines with water-sealed septic tanks in communities. This approach ensured that everyone had access to at least 15 liters of clean water daily and gender-segregated sanitation facilities, accommodating cultural sensitivities. In areas with brackish groundwater, NCA installed lead-line hand pumps and conducted rigorous water quality testing to ensure safe drinking water.
The intervention faced significant challenges, such as shallow groundwater tables and high total dissolved solids (TDS) levels in water sources. NCA overcame these by designing raised septic systems and connecting boreholes to hand pumps, bringing potable water closer to homes and reducing the risk for women and children traditionally responsible for water collection. A notable aspect of the intervention was involving women in decision-making processes, allowing them to select water points and sanitation locations, thus enhancing the accessibility and convenience of these facilities.
NCA’s efforts in Sindh effectively met Sphere standards for WASH and Shelter, reducing disease outbreak risks and ensuring dignified living conditions for the affected population. The intervention also highlighted the importance of flexibility in applying global standards and involving the community in the planning process, leading to more sustainable and culturally appropriate solutions. The lessons learned from this response underscore the critical need to adapt humanitarian standards to local contexts to meet the needs of the most affected effectively.
The post Norwegian Church Aid Adapts Sphere Standards in Sindh’s Flood Response appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.