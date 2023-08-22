Notable Transactions in LSE Ventures Limited’s Shares by Senior Management

Karachi, LSE Ventures Limited reports recent transactions in the company's shares by key individuals, as detailed below:

1. Person: Amir Zia

Description: Senior Management

Date: August 17, 2023

Nature: SELL

Number of Shares: 100,000

Rate: 6.49 PKR

Form of Share Certificates: CDC

Market: Ready

2. Person: Amir Zia

Description: Senior Management

Date: August 18, 2023

Nature: SELL

Number of Shares: 73,500

Rate: 6.49 PKR

Form of Share Certificates: CDC

Market: Ready

These transactions, carried out by senior management personnel, indicate recent sell-offs of shares in LSE Ventures Limited. The details include the date, nature of the transaction, number of shares sold, transaction rate, form of share certificates, and market category. Such transactions offer insights into market dynamics and individual investment decisions within the company.

