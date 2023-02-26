Notification of monitoring committee regarding implementation of austerity policy issued 

Islamabad, February 26, 2023 (PPI-OT):The notification of the monitoring committee regarding the implementation of austerity and austerity policy has been issued. According to the Prime Minister Office, the committee will review the implementation of the decisions taken regarding austerity in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet on 22nd of this month. The Principal Accounting Officer of each federal ministry, division and department will submit proposals regarding the implementation of the decisions by tomorrow.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Federal Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira and Minister of State for Power Division Muhammad Hashim Notezai are included in the committee.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk