Notorious dacoit Bachayo Mallah arrested

THATTA: A notorious dacoit Bachayo Mallah was arrested in injured condition while his accomplices fled during a police encounter near Thatta, police said Friday.

According to a report, SHO Jhirk Police Station Nek Muhammad Khoso during patrolling with cops had and encounter with bandits near Goth Raju.

In the crossfire, a bandit, Bachayo Mallah was injured and arrested with an unlicensed pistol along with a motorcycle while his other accomplices managed to flee.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the arrested dacoit was involved in several crimes in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Badin and Dadu districts.