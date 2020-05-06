Novartis donates Rs 41.25m to PRCS for control COVID-19 pandemic

May 7, 2020

KARACHI:Novartis donated PKR 41.25 Million to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the country, to support in efforts against COVID-19.

Novartis Pakistan will be working with PRCS to distribute the Testing Kits and PPEs to Health Care staff in areas most severely affected across all provinces. Dr Imran Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer, Novartis Pharma Pakistan, said, “Novartis Pakistan feels proud to stand with our Healthcare Professionals at their hour of need and hope to mitigate and contain this deadly infection as soon as humanly possible.

Novartis has always remained on the forefront when it comes to Corporate Social Responsibility. In Pakistan, we have ongoing projects in collaboration with the government, NGOs and other partners working actively for the benefits of patients. We have the biggest Oncology Access program in Pakistan, providing cancer medicines free of cost, worth billions of rupees. During this challenging time of COVID-19 Pandemic, with this donation, Novartis contributing back to the society is core to our strategy and one of the pillars of Novartis vision”.

