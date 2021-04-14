Lahore, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): In compliance of directions of Ministry of energy (Power Division), National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has setup Central Control Center at 220 kV grid station New Kotlakhpat Lahore to monitor and keep a close liaison with NPCC and all DISCOs during Sehr, Iftar and Traweeh. The Central Control Center will monitor stability of the Power System.

Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan visited the control center and checked the arrangements. He said that the Central Control Center will work round the clock under the supervision of GM (Asset Management) North and dedicated team will look after continuous and uninterrupted power supply to all distribution companies throughout the country.

He said that in order to meet any emergency Regional Control Centers of Asset Management at Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad and Quetta have also been established. MD NTDC further said that in case of a fault at any Grid Station or Transmission Line of NTDC across Pakistan, the control center will monitor the team mobilisation and material directly and latest information will be shared with the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and respective DISCOs.

For more information, contact:

Director Media and PR, NTDCL

National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDCL)

221 WAPDA House Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99201020, +92-42-99202211 Ext: 2286

Cell: +92-321-478251

Fax: +92-42-99210894

Email: itdir@ntdc.com.pk

Website: http://www.ntdc.com.pk/

The post NTDC Setup Central Control Center to monitor and Keep a Close Liaison with NPCC and DISCOs during Ramzan appeared first on Business News Pakistan.