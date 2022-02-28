NTDC to install 160 MVA transformer at 220 kV grid station ISPR Sangjani

Lahore, February 28, 2022 (PPI-OT):National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), under its system constraints removal drive will install 160 MVA transformer at 220 kV grid station ISPR (Islamabad-Peshawar Road) Sangjani. The installation of transformer will enhance the transmission capacity of the grid station, which will result in smooth power supply with improved voltage profile for IESCO consumers.

The spokesman said that in order to carry out the installation work of transformer on Sunday, February 27, 2022, power shut down on 11 kV feeders of IESCO will be observed from 7 am to 7 pm. The feeders include Paswal, M.V.H.S (D-17), M.P.C.H.S (B-17), WAPDA Town, AWT-4, E.C.H.S (D-18), Sangjani, Valley, S.D.W and Shah Allah Ditta. However, load management on Feeders emanating from 132kV KTM, MES, Kamalabad, Satellite Town, I-8, Sowan, Rawal, I-10, G-13, H-11, NUST, Pir Wadhai and Zero point will be observed on need basis.

