Number of individuals to be supported under Ehsaas Program increased: Dr. Sania

June 17, 2020

Islamabad, June 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar says the number of individuals to be supported under Ehsaas Program has been increased from 12 million to 16.16 million. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, she said that in category II and III of Ehsaas Emergency Cash, provincial quotas are population based.

She said that in categories IV and V, funded by PM’s COVID fund, all eligible applicants are being supported on PM’s directions. The Special Assistant said a large number of deserving individuals in Sindh got benefits from this apolitical decision. She said that to check status of applications web portal and report will be released next week.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

