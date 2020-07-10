Nurses continue protest against harassment, insecurity

July 10, 2020

KARACHI:The nurses working in Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital (LGH) continued protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Friday for the protection of nurses and security.

A large number of nurses staged a protest against the issuance of show-cause notices to 27 nurses by Sindh health department without any reason and illegal involvement of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari administration into the hospital affairs.

The male and female nurses were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans seeking withdrawal of show-cause notices, end to harassments of nurses during duty, illegal changes of duty roaster and insecurity. The protesters demanded immediate removal of OPS officials from their posts, withdrawal of show-cause notices and end to harassments at workplace.

Related Posts