2 Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rand announced on Saturday that six more individuals injured in the Nushki accident succumbed to their injuries in Karachi.
In a statement, the spokesperson mentioned that Abdul Basit, Mustafa, Dar Muhammad, Salman, Uzair, and Tanveer passed away last night at Liaquat National Hospital in Karachi. Ambulances have been dispatched to transfer their bodies to Nushki. He added that the Balochistan government extends its condolences to the affected families.
It is noteworthy that on April 29, a fire broke out in an oil tanker in the Nushki area of Balochistan, injuring 40 people.
Nushki Deputy Commissioner Amjad Soomro stated that the accident occurred when the oil tanker was parked at a truck depot, and a fire erupted during welding work on the truck. Forty people, including children, were injured in the accident.