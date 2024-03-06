NY Police Department hosts “Pakistan Day” ceremony

ISLAMABAD: New York (NY) Police Department has hosted a special ceremony in connection with the “Pakistan Day”.

The event was organized by Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society under the umbrella of the New York Police Department, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan while distinguished guests including prominent figures from American society also attended the event.

Ambassador Masood Khan addressed the ceremony. The event was also addressed by the Consul General New York City Aamer Ahmed Atozai.

The New York Police Department, being the largest and historically significant law enforcement agency in America, underscored its commitment to fostering strong ties between the two countries.

Presently, over six hundred Pakistani Americans are serving in the department, contributing significantly to the robust relationship between the two nations.