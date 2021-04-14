Obaid Saleem Patel appointed as convener FPCCI body

Karachi, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Naseer Hayatt Magoo has appointed Obaid Saleem Patel as Convener FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Urban Development for the year 2021.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Magoo hoped that based on his past experience as convener of the same committee last year, he would benefit business community and national economy by providing workable recommendations to FPCCI and the government help make Pakistani cities more conducive for economic growth.

Patel is actively involved in the construction trade and is grandson of one of the pioneers of the construction industry and former provincial minister Haji Kassim Abbas Patel and son of former senior vice chairman and chairman Southern Region of ABAD Saleem Kassim Patel.

