May 10, 2020

Karachi:Khalid Rafiq, Senior Engineer Network STR-III. Karachi of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) passed away on Sunday.

The funeral prayer will be held on Monday, 11th May 2020 after Namaz e Zuhar at Jama Masjid Aleemia Block-A North Nazimabad Karachi.

