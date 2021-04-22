OctaFX Boosts Infrastructure Project in a Pakistani Town

Islamabad, April 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): The global fintech company OctaFX recently financed the complete reconstruction of a crumbling, old road upon one faithful Pakistani resident’s explicit wish. A wish she was entitled to since she won the firm’s contest ‘Proud of my home’. The road reconstruction finished before this year’s Ramadan Holiday season started.

It all goes back to OctaFX having organized the ‘Proud of my Home’ contest among its clients in Pakistan back in August 2020. Its participants were producing videos showing how proud they were of their hometowns. The lucky winner of this contest was the young student, Areesha Shafique, who received the unique opportunity of contributing to her hometown’s infrastructural development. OctaFX pledged to secure the budget needed to finance the construction of a new road in Areesha’s hometown of Goth Muhammad Siddique, in the Mirpur Khas District, the Sindh province, Pakistan.

Upon realizing her great fortune with winning the contest, Areesha explained, “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I actually had little hope, and I didn’t have many expectations because there was such a huge competition. My family and my community were so happy, and this strengthened their trust in me, and of course, I believed in OctaFX”. She added, “This was startling news to me. I love my hometown so much. I have seen this road slowly fade away throughout my childhood, walked on it, and played on it. I desired for it to be fully renewed for the next generation. Thank you, OctaFX, for making my dream come true”.

Areesha is a very ambitious individual in her own right. In addition to her studies and winning contests, she also runs a platform called ‘Helping Humanity’, which supports those in need. She is working towards registering this organization soon. The reconstructed road’s total size amounts to 330 feet in length and 24 feet in width, translating to a little over 100m in length and almost 7.5m in width. Despite some complications due to the Corona lockdown measures, twelve resilient and experienced road workers finished the road segment after 8-9 days. The goal has been, from the beginning, to accomplish the project before the Ramadan holiday season.

