In a strategic move to enhance employment prospects for Pakistani youth, the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) and the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement aims to align vocational training with international job opportunities, particularly focusing on markets in Japan and South Korea.
The signing ceremony, was attended by Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain. He emphasized that this initiative demonstrates the government’s resolve to prepare young Pakistanis for success in foreign labor markets by providing the necessary skills and cultural knowledge.
Under the new partnership, PVTC will deliver training programs in language instruction and cultural orientation tailored for specific countries. Simultaneously, the OEC will facilitate these trainees by linking them to job openings through governmenttogovernment labor mobility programs. This collaboration is expected to significantly boost the employability of Pakistani workers on a global scale.