December 27, 2019

Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Office-bearers and party workers of PTI Dera Ghazi Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Circuit House DG Khan, today. Usman Buzdar mingled with the Office-bearers and party workers. The chief minister went to the Pindal and individually shook hand with party workers and inquired about them. The party workers also took selfies with Usman Buzdar. The chief minister also directed the concerned authorities for the implementation on suggestions and recommendations of party workers.

Party workers raised slogans in favour of Usman Buzdar. A disable party worker who was present in the first row paid welcomed chief minister by chanting slogan “My Companion My Leader”. Chief Minister informed the party workers and office-bearers about the development projects of Punjab especially of Dera Ghazi Khan.

