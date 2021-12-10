Office of the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD 

Islamabad, December 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Mr. Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP and HRD) visited Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on Wednesday, the 08th December, 2021.

On arrival, he was received by the Managing Director, OPF and other Senior Officers of OPF. Managing Director, OPF briefed him on the overall working of the Foundation and the facilities which are being provided to overseas Pakistanis abroad and their families in Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Advisor to Prime Minister on OP and HRD has advised the officers to make all out efforts to serve the overseas Pakistanis and to resolve their issues on priority basis as per vision of Mr. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan. He also emphasized the officers to set targets / plans for each department and implement them within the time line.

