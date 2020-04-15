National

Office Timings

April 15, 2020

Karachi, April 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): The State Bank of Pakistan will observe the following office timings with immediate effect:

 

Monday to Thursday (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)

 

Friday (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

 

The above timings shall continue till April 28, 2020 (date included), unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

 

Accordingly, banks / DFIs / MFBs are advised to observe the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.

 

For more information, contact:

Chief Spokesman,

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)

Central Directorate

I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-111-727-111

Tel: +92-21-39212562

Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436

Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk

Website: www.sbp.org.pk

