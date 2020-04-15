Office Timings
Karachi, April 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): The State Bank of Pakistan will observe the following office timings with immediate effect:
Monday to Thursday (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
Friday (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)
The above timings shall continue till April 28, 2020 (date included), unless modified or withdrawn earlier.
Accordingly, banks / DFIs / MFBs are advised to observe the above-mentioned timings in letter and spirit.
