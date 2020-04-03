Official News Pakistan 2020-04-03 14:52:35

April 3, 2020

Islamabad, April 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has spurned the new domicile rules imposed by the Indian government with the motives to change demography of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IOJK). “The Indian government must abandon its policy to make Kashmir its colony, and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people in the light of the UN Security Council resolutions,” he warned.

In a video message, he condemned the Indian government for imposing new domicile law, and said that this was a part of the well-hatched conspiracy of the Indian rulers designed to turn the Muslim majority of the occupied territory into a minority and an abortive attempt to suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The AJK president said that another motive behind the new domicile law is to deprive the Kashmiri people of their right of job, and to dole out favours to the Hindu fanatic activists of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that India’s BJP regime had carried out this night ambush on the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir when the whole world was busy in combating Coronavirus, and the besieged and oppressed people of Kashmiri itself were affected by the pandemic as well as the brutalities of the Indian Army.

While describing the domicile law as a conspiracy of the BJP and the RSS to snatch the lands of Kashmiri people, Sardar Masood Khan said that from the very first day, India has been toeing the policy to make Kashmir its colony and to enslave the Kashmiri people. However, he maintained that the Kashmiri people have never accepted this policy and would also never surrender to India.

Regretting the apathy of the international community over the Indian repression, he opined that the COVID-19 pandemic now the world is faced with, is the divine punishment for silence over injustice like brutalities against the Kashmiri people. “It is time for the United Nations to move forward, and fulfill its responsibilities to prevent Indian atrocities and human rights trampling and to repeal black laws in occupied Kashmir,” he added.

The AJK president said that the people of the held territory are well aware that the repressive means like domicile law were designed to render the Kashmiri people homeless in their own homeland, and to settle the Indian citizens there. “Now India itself is facing the impacts of countrywide lockdown which it had started in Kashmir in August last year,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan called upon the UN Security Council, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the UN Human Rights Council and the International Committee of Red Cross to take notice of the Indian attempts of changing demography of occupied Kashmir, as such moves by India negate the UN resolutions, and violate Geneva Convention and other international law.

