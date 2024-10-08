News Ticker:IIOJK political parties vow to challenge nominations of 5 MLAs from BJPPresident, PM for focusing on climate change mitigationArms supply to Israel will eventually destroy India, warns AbdullahReforms underway in energy sector: Awais LeghariChinese delegation expresses confidence in SIFCProtest sit-in at Chasma Bypass area called offMinister lauds PM for putting Pakistan on path of prosperityAPC urges world to play role to end humanitarian crisis in GazaThree holidays announced in twin cities for SCO meetingSecurity of Chinese nationals govt’s top priority: Interior MinisterSindh CM reviews law and order situationRussia, Pakistan discuss matters of bilateral defence, economic cooperationPakistan condemns Hindu priest’s blasphemous remarksSaudia Promoted Global Connectivity at Spectacular Saudi EventPM strongly denounces tragic incident in KarachiRahul says BJP inciting communal tensions in GoaPakistan’s envoy explores educational collaboration opportunities with Synergy UniversityPakistan condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airportKP Governor urges world to protect rights of PalestiniansInterior Minister strongly condemns blast at signal near Karachi airportPalestine Solidarity Day observedRural-urban is discriminatory treatment towards people of Sindh province: PDP chiefWorld Habitat Day observedStandard TB treatment facilities are being provided at OICD: QuraishyShutterdown strike observed in DalbandinSecurity of Chinese nationals govt’s top priority: MohsinKMC will extend all possible support for Red Line Corridor: WahabPM strongly denounces tragic incident in KarachiAPHC urges world to press Delhi for peaceful resolution of Kashmir disputeWorkers Unite Nationwide Against Anti-Workers labour codesPM’s aide highlights climate action, youth’s role in shaping eco-friendly citiesIsrael has crossed all limits of ferocity: JUI leaderPresident, PM urge world to play role to end bloodshed in GazaPM pledges Govt’s unwavering support to unarmed PalestiniansHaris to lead Pakistan Shaheens in ACC Men’s Asia CupWahab concerned over plight of oppressed PalestiniansIndia’s minorities under siege amid rising persecution and fearPakistan ready to host SCO meeting in Islamabad: FOPresident condemns blast near Karachi airportAPC demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in GazaSindh govt plans to illegally impose garbage tax on Karachiites: PTIRally taken out in Mian Channu in support of constitutional amendmentIndia’s minorities under siege amid rising persecution and fearStandard TB treatment facilities are being provided at OICD: QuraishyRahul says BJP inciting communal tensions in GoaSindh govt plans to illegally impose garbage tax on Karachiites: PTISaudia Promoted Global Connectivity at Spectacular Saudi EventRural-urban is discriminatory treatment towards people of Sindh province: PDP chiefAchakzai says he had earlier warned of public meetingsLadakh leaders yet to find venue for hunger strike protestPTI always chooses violence under guise of protest: PMFowzia briefs Dr Zakir Naik on ordeal of AafiaNo one will be allowed to destabilize economy: PMSSUET delegation participates in GCWOT and ACTIVE Project Review in SpainTop delegation meets Speaker Syed Awais Qadir ShahNIA conducts searches in held KashmirIslamabad Police fully alert to protect citizens’ lives, properties: IG56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka return home todayMan gunned down in TurbatPalestine Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrowCLOSING CEREMONY OF 10TH CNS AMATEUR NET SHIELD GOLF TOURNAMENT 2024 HELD IN LAHOREPakistan witnessing FDI due to efforts of SIFCPDP calls for expediting lingering Red Line BRT projectMohsin announces Shaheed package for policeman’s familyConfident Pakistan aim to end drought in 1st Test against EnglandKing Salman Centre distributes relief to flood-hit families in KPQuettta-Chaman highway blocked against anti encroachment driveGovt bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement citing security threatsPakistan Army wins National Women’s Gymnastics ChampionshipJourney of progress, development to continue: TararPTI Balochistan stages protest outside Quetta Press ClubMechanic electrocuted to death near DukiPresident offers condolences to family of martyred Lt. ColonelCeremony held in Gwadar District to commemorate Teachers DayDeputy PM calls for unity, prioritizing national interestsIDEAS 2024 fair at Karachi Expo Center from Nov 19280 skills centers to be set up in Pakistan for youth employmentIDEAS 2024 fair at Karachi Expo Center from Nov 19Targeting Kashmiris: Indian police blacklist properties of over 4,200 individuals in IIOJKMurad says his govt spending Rs218bn on Karachi’s developmentMaryam urges state to treat PTI like it deals with terroristsFuneral prayers of martyred Army personnel offered in PeshawarClimate change and New Delhi’s actions devastate apple production in KashmirAJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir causeIslamabadites facing hardships due to political party’s protest: MemonPakistan advises India to abide by UNSC resolutions on Kashmir issueCPEC PhaseII begins with new agreements b/w Pakistan, ChinaChinese investors showing interest to invest in PakistanPM expresses grief over death of Muhammad Aslam SaleemiPunjab CM lays foundation stone of autism school in LahoreLadakh activist Wangchuk begins hunger strike over Modi regime’s inactionPoliceman who had shot dead a prisoner accused of blasphemy releasedPunjab PDMA issues rain alert for various districtsPlanning Minister lauds teachers’ role in shaping nation’s futureMalaysian companies reiterate to expand their business through Pakistan’s portsFuneral prayers of martyred Army personnel offered in PeshawarPakistan Army troops patrol in ICT to maintain law, orderStatus of a teacher has always been sacred: ministerUnidentified miscreants open fire at Ufone towerPresident, PM laud security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan
News Ticker:IIOJK political parties vow to challenge nominations of 5 MLAs from BJPPresident, PM for focusing on climate change mitigationArms supply to Israel will eventually destroy India, warns AbdullahReforms underway in energy sector: Awais LeghariChinese delegation expresses confidence in SIFCProtest sit-in at Chasma Bypass area called offMinister lauds PM for putting Pakistan on path of prosperityAPC urges world to play role to end humanitarian crisis in GazaThree holidays announced in twin cities for SCO meetingSecurity of Chinese nationals govt’s top priority: Interior MinisterSindh CM reviews law and order situationRussia, Pakistan discuss matters of bilateral defence, economic cooperationPakistan condemns Hindu priest’s blasphemous remarksSaudia Promoted Global Connectivity at Spectacular Saudi EventPM strongly denounces tragic incident in KarachiRahul says BJP inciting communal tensions in GoaPakistan’s envoy explores educational collaboration opportunities with Synergy UniversityPakistan condemns terrorist attack near Karachi airportKP Governor urges world to protect rights of PalestiniansInterior Minister strongly condemns blast at signal near Karachi airportPalestine Solidarity Day observedRural-urban is discriminatory treatment towards people of Sindh province: PDP chiefWorld Habitat Day observedStandard TB treatment facilities are being provided at OICD: QuraishyShutterdown strike observed in DalbandinSecurity of Chinese nationals govt’s top priority: MohsinKMC will extend all possible support for Red Line Corridor: WahabPM strongly denounces tragic incident in KarachiAPHC urges world to press Delhi for peaceful resolution of Kashmir disputeWorkers Unite Nationwide Against Anti-Workers labour codesPM’s aide highlights climate action, youth’s role in shaping eco-friendly citiesIsrael has crossed all limits of ferocity: JUI leaderPresident, PM urge world to play role to end bloodshed in GazaPM pledges Govt’s unwavering support to unarmed PalestiniansHaris to lead Pakistan Shaheens in ACC Men’s Asia CupWahab concerned over plight of oppressed PalestiniansIndia’s minorities under siege amid rising persecution and fearPakistan ready to host SCO meeting in Islamabad: FOPresident condemns blast near Karachi airportAPC demands immediate, unconditional ceasefire in GazaSindh govt plans to illegally impose garbage tax on Karachiites: PTIRally taken out in Mian Channu in support of constitutional amendmentIndia’s minorities under siege amid rising persecution and fearStandard TB treatment facilities are being provided at OICD: QuraishyRahul says BJP inciting communal tensions in GoaSindh govt plans to illegally impose garbage tax on Karachiites: PTISaudia Promoted Global Connectivity at Spectacular Saudi EventRural-urban is discriminatory treatment towards people of Sindh province: PDP chiefAchakzai says he had earlier warned of public meetingsLadakh leaders yet to find venue for hunger strike protestPTI always chooses violence under guise of protest: PMFowzia briefs Dr Zakir Naik on ordeal of AafiaNo one will be allowed to destabilize economy: PMSSUET delegation participates in GCWOT and ACTIVE Project Review in SpainTop delegation meets Speaker Syed Awais Qadir ShahNIA conducts searches in held KashmirIslamabad Police fully alert to protect citizens’ lives, properties: IG56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka return home todayMan gunned down in TurbatPalestine Solidarity Day to be observed tomorrowCLOSING CEREMONY OF 10TH CNS AMATEUR NET SHIELD GOLF TOURNAMENT 2024 HELD IN LAHOREPakistan witnessing FDI due to efforts of SIFCPDP calls for expediting lingering Red Line BRT projectMohsin announces Shaheed package for policeman’s familyConfident Pakistan aim to end drought in 1st Test against EnglandKing Salman Centre distributes relief to flood-hit families in KPQuettta-Chaman highway blocked against anti encroachment driveGovt bans Pashtun Tahafuz Movement citing security threatsPakistan Army wins National Women’s Gymnastics ChampionshipJourney of progress, development to continue: TararPTI Balochistan stages protest outside Quetta Press ClubMechanic electrocuted to death near DukiPresident offers condolences to family of martyred Lt. ColonelCeremony held in Gwadar District to commemorate Teachers DayDeputy PM calls for unity, prioritizing national interestsIDEAS 2024 fair at Karachi Expo Center from Nov 19280 skills centers to be set up in Pakistan for youth employmentIDEAS 2024 fair at Karachi Expo Center from Nov 19Targeting Kashmiris: Indian police blacklist properties of over 4,200 individuals in IIOJKMurad says his govt spending Rs218bn on Karachi’s developmentMaryam urges state to treat PTI like it deals with terroristsFuneral prayers of martyred Army personnel offered in PeshawarClimate change and New Delhi’s actions devastate apple production in KashmirAJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir causeIslamabadites facing hardships due to political party’s protest: MemonPakistan advises India to abide by UNSC resolutions on Kashmir issueCPEC PhaseII begins with new agreements b/w Pakistan, ChinaChinese investors showing interest to invest in PakistanPM expresses grief over death of Muhammad Aslam SaleemiPunjab CM lays foundation stone of autism school in LahoreLadakh activist Wangchuk begins hunger strike over Modi regime’s inactionPoliceman who had shot dead a prisoner accused of blasphemy releasedPunjab PDMA issues rain alert for various districtsPlanning Minister lauds teachers’ role in shaping nation’s futureMalaysian companies reiterate to expand their business through Pakistan’s portsFuneral prayers of martyred Army personnel offered in PeshawarPakistan Army troops patrol in ICT to maintain law, orderStatus of a teacher has always been sacred: ministerUnidentified miscreants open fire at Ufone towerPresident, PM laud security forces for successful operation in North Waziristan