OGRA increases liquefied petroleum gas rates

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday increased the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates, adding to the miseries being faced by people due to two recent hikes in oil prices.

The government has suggested in the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 to increase the general sales tax (GST) from 17 percent to 18 percent. Interestingly, the bill is laying with the national assembly and senate for taking the parliamentarians’ approval but the OGRA has issued a notification in advance for increasing the rates of LPG.

According to the notification, the domestic LPG cylinder has been increased from Rs 382.35 to Rs 404.84. It becomes Rs 26.62 more expensive. The cost of LPG has been increased by Rs 2. 26 per kg and the new price of one kg LPG is fixed Rs 266.21. The domestic LPG cylinder price has been fixed at Rs 3141.29.