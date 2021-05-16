OIC FMs urge UNSC to act swiftly to halt Israel’s barbaric attacks against Palestinians

Islamabad, May 16, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has adopted a unanimous resolution demanding immediate halt of Israel’s hostilities against Palestinians causing serious implications for security of the region and beyond.

The resolution was adopted at a virtual open-ended extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee of the Foreign Ministers hosted by Saudi Arabia. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi represented Pakistan in the meeting. The Resolution demanded to immediately stop all violations being carried out by Israel, including disrespect for the holy sites.

It rejected ongoing Israeli settlements and colonisation of Palestinian land, including East Jerusalem and forced eviction of Palestinian’s from their properties. The Muslim countries called for protecting the Palestinians, medical and first-aid crews, allowing them to do their work without hindrance. The Resolution underscored the responsibility of the UN Security Council to act swiftly to end the Israeli occupation’s barbaric attacks on the Palestinian people to preserve international peace and security.

It reiterated OIC countries’ resolve to support Palestinians’ struggle for their right to self-determination and a two-state solution leading to the establishment of the independent State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its capital. The resolution called for international legal action through specialized international courts and various UN agencies to compel Israel to pay reparations for the damages done to the Palestinian infrastructure as well as public and private properties.

https://www.oic-oci.org/topic/?t_id=26153&t_ref=16389&lan=en Earlier, in his opening speech, the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Israel is committing flagrant violations against the Palestinians. He said Saudi Arabia calls for an immediate end to Israeli escalation in Palestine. The Saudi Foreign Minister said we condemn Israeli takeover of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem which is a Palestinian land.

He said Saudi Arabia categorically rejects the Israeli violations against the Palestinians and calls for an immediate end to the Israeli escalation. For his part, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said “Israel’s practices are an assault on Arabs, Muslims and international norms.” He stressed that “the Palestinian people are subjected to an Israeli apartheid and they are being uprooted from their lands and rights.”

