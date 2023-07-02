OIC meets in Jeddah today on burning of Quran in Sweden

Islamabad, July 02, 2023 (PPI-OT): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is holding an emergency meeting in Jeddah today to discuss measures against despicable acts of burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and to express a united position.

OIC has warned of the seriousness of these acts, which undermine mutual respect and harmony among peoples and contradict international efforts to spread the value of tolerance. The organization urged the governments of the countries concerned to take effective measures to prevent their recurrence.

