OIC moot will be important, historic: Foreign Minister 

Islamabad, December 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):A meeting of senior officials of the OIC countries will be held in Islamabad today (Saturday) to discuss the agenda and work plan of the extraordinary session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held tomorrow. Speaking to the media persons at the Parliament House in Islamabad today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said about four hundred and thirty-seven delegates have so far got themselves registered for the OIC meeting.

He said the OIC moot will be important and historic. The Foreign Minister stressed that concrete and timely steps are required for the return of peace and stability in Afghanistan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi was confident the OIC meeting will be able to build a consensus regarding Afghanistan. The Foreign Minister said the aim of this conference was to divert the attention of the world community towards the Afghan situation, and progress is being seen on this end.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said the visiting delegates will also meet him and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the side-lines of the OIC meeting. Earlier, the Foreign Minister reviewed the arrangements made for the OIC moot. He visited different parts of the parliament house and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

