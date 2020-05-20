OIC rejects India’s introduced Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020

May 20, 2020

Islamabad, May 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned and categorically rejected Indian government’s recently introduced Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.

In a statement, the Commission said while the world is striving to fight a global pandemic of Covid-19, India has mischievously used the opportunity to illegally alter the demographic composition of Muslim majority in IOJ and K. However, as in the past, the people of Kashmir have squarely denounced this law as yet another illegal move and expressed their resolve to stand firm against the tyranny of Indian occupation.

The Commission said this is a manifest violation of the human rights of the Kashmiri people guaranteed under international human rights treaties including Articles 27 and 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. It will not only change the demographics of the occupied area and resultant disenfranchisement but will further complicate the dispute which has already claimed thousands of innocent lives of Kashmiri Muslims.

The Commission urged the UN and the international community to play their due role to pressurize India to abide by the relevant UN Security Council and OIC resolutions to refrain from any administrative and legislative actions in occupied Kashmir, restore all fundamental freedoms of Kashmiris, and allow people of Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts