OIC to hold emergency meeting on Jammu and Kashmir today

June 22, 2020

Islamabad, June 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): On Pakistan’s call, an emergency virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir is being held at the Ministerial level on Monday, to take up the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. While the meeting will be chaired by OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousaf Al-Othaimeen, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will apprise the participants of the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and brief on various aspects of the issue.

The OIC has steadfastly supported the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination. In addition to the meetings of the Contact Group, the OIC and its human rights body, IPHRC, have consistently pronounced themselves on the issue, condemning and rejecting India’s illegal and unilateral actions while reiterating support to the beleaguered people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

