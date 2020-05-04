OIC urged to take note of India’s prejudicial action plan in IOK

May 4, 2020

Islamabad, May 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): As the stepped up graph of Indian brutalities- thrashing, arresting, torturing, terrorizing, killing, humiliating and forcibly disappearing the Kashmiri youth including teenagers and killings of civilians along the Line of Control have increased it has become evident that the Hindutva extremist regime has subjected the people to such an ordeal never imagined before even in some dark periods of its history.

This has been stated by Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League in an appeal to the UN and the world human rights organizations across the world. He said, today Pandemic-19 was used as a ploy to prolong the worst over lockdown of August 2019 which was humiliating for every gender and segment of the population in the bifurcated State.

He also urged the OIC to take cognizance of the looming clouds of the India’s prejudicial action plan in Kashmir, India and the Arab world and nip the evil plan in the bud before it is late. “The plight of the stranded Kashmiris in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP and other far flung Indian cities was adding to their woeful stories as they were short of travel expenses and the poisonous communal environment created by the regime had exposed them to extremist Hindu- mob assaults so common since 2019.”

“There was no State concern and mechanism to airlift old and frail Kashmiris from Delhi to Srinagar,” he deplored. An organized and sustained communal propaganda campaign machinery was on in Delhi headed by the extremist Pandits and financed by the RSS to portray Kashmiri Muslims as terrorists despite complete communal peace in IOK. Some Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi and elsewhere in India, he added, were actively working at the behest of the RSS to raise slogans of Islamophobia and spearhead hate-Muslim-campaign to add fuel to the fire.

The RSS goons have exposed themselves to calling upon the Hindu consumers to boycott the Muslim shopkeepers, fueling slogans of ‘Go Muslims Go’ against the Muslims of India. Under ‘The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act’, three hundred thousand domiciles had been distributed among the non-Kashmiri Hindus of India including the servicemen, he said. “Apart from this is a long-term program for rehabilitation of big Hindu tycoons and establish cultural, religious and educational institutions across the gulf states,” he added.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts