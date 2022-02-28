OICCI launches ‘Pakistan Climate Conference 2022’ in a press conference

Karachi, February 28, 2022 (PPI-OT):The OICCI launched and revealed its plan to organize the ‘Pakistan Climate Conference (PCC) 2022’ on March 16, 2022, in a press conference at Karachi. Around 40 journalists from different print and electronic media houses attended the press conference. Secretary General OICCI, M. Abdul Aleem, opened the press conference with chamber’s introduction, which was followed by unveiling of PCC Logo.

President OICCI, Ghias Khan, mentioned, “The Pakistan Climate Conference will build on learnings from COP 26 to identify and implement efforts needed to promote positive climate actions to reduce climate change impact in Pakistan. The event will bring together global climate experts, policy makers and corporate decision-makers to share learnings and best practices to help Pakistan develop necessary policy and climate interventions.”

Vice President OICCI, Amir Paracha, highlighted, “The Pakistan Climate Conference is being organized in a hybrid format, with speakers and participants joining physically and virtually. The Conference will provide best practices and a roadmap on areas such as reducing emissions and renewable energy, reducing waste, ensuring fair usage of water and better monitoring of positive climate actions.”

Executive Director SDPI, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, shared that the PCC aims to start dialog on several critical areas to support Pakistan’s achievement of the Nationally Determined Commitments (NDC) made at COP26. This commitment aims to cut 50% of projected emissions and achieve 60% renewable energy by 2030. In addition, Pakistan has set the vision to work on clean transport, with 30% electric vehicles by 2030 and trusting and investing in nature.

He also added that Pakistan has a long way to go to demonstrate progress against its ambitious Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs). The Pakistan Climate Conference aims to start dialogue on several critical areas that can help with policy direction and provide the best practices needed for the country to speed up its climate positive journey.

In a video recorded message, Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, stated, “Climate change has an economic impact as well. I am confident that the Pakistan Climate Conference will lay the foundation for an action plan that will help Pakistan meet its global climate commitments and ensure the sustainability of its economy.” The press conference concluded on the question/answer session and questions from journalists were answered thoroughly.

