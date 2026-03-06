﻿Okara Deputy Commissioner visits Akbar Road with MPA, directs to ensure transparency in material usage

Authorities have issued strict directives to ensure the use of high-quality materials and complete transparency in the ongoing construction of Akbar Road, vowing that no compromise will be tolerated in the implementation of the development project.

These directives were given by Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Usman Javed today during an on-site inspection of the road’s construction works, accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Munir.

XEN Highway, Jawad Hussain, while briefing the dignitaries on the project’s status, stated that the work is progressing rapidly. He affirmed that all available resources are being fully utilized to complete the rehabilitation work within the stipulated time.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to complete the work as soon as possible to provide better travel facilities to the citizens. He reiterated his stance that no compromise can be made on quality and transparency in public schemes.

Echoing this sentiment, MPA Mian Muhammad Munir said that providing the best infrastructure to the public is among the top priorities of the government. He stated that the completion of this important road will provide significant convenience to the area residents.