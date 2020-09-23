OLX introduces a new advertising tool for SMEs to reach online customers

Lahore, September 23, 2020 (PPI-OT): OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace, has introduced an advertising tool to help small and medium businesses in Pakistan to proficiently plan and execute their online marketing campaigns. This new tool named as ‘Self-Serve’, will allow small and medium businesses to promote their products and services to almost 950,000 daily active users visiting the OLX platform, which accumulates to over 12 million users in a month. Reaching out to such a huge audience in the most efficient and cost-effective way can enable these businesses to multifold their revenues by generating new customer leads.

The OLX Self-Serve tool lets SME advertisers flexibly design customized campaigns focused on achieving specific objectives. Besides, it also enables the advertisers to optimally plan their campaigns and tune their efficiency by using filters such as audience targeting, budget range and campaign duration, in a few simple steps. The OLX marketplace currently has 14 diverse classified categories, ranging from mobile phones and electronics to cars, property, home appliances, fashion etc. This helps advertisers target their online campaigns towards the most relevant category as per audience interest.

While speaking about this platform, Farhan Khan, Country Head Sales at OLX Pakistan said, “OLX Self-Serve platform has been designed to assist small and medium scale businesses promote their products and services to a large set of audience without hassle. Through this platform, SMEs will be able to target the right audience, generate leads and expand their business. Our support for these businesses to thrive and prosper using this platform will remain available at all times.”

With the increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and affordable mobile data packages, online advertising is witnessing a noticeable boom. Therefore, market leaders such as OLX are constantly focusing to introduce new and innovative platforms, such as the Self-Serve tool, to facilitate SMEs in the most effective way possible. Advertisers can visit olxadvertising.com.pk to plan and implement their online marketing campaigns.

