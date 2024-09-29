Jammu: Omar Abdullah, Vice President of the National Conference, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of precipitating economic decline and exacerbating divisions among the populace of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for its own political gain.
According to Kashmir Media Service, while addressing election rallies in the Jammu region, Omar Abdullah highlighted that before August 5, 2019, locals exclusively controlled rights to land, forests, rivers, and other resources in IIOJK, with job opportunities predominantly reserved for local youth. He criticized the BJP for depriving Kashmiris of these rights since coming to power.
He noted that for various infrastructure projects, such as road construction, electrical works, tunnel building, and river sand extraction, most laborers and contractors are now sourced from outside the territory, which diminishes opportunities for local residents. Abdullah linked these changes directly to the policies implemented by the BJP.
Further, Abdullah charged that the BJP is altering government job eligibility to favor non-locals, aiming to secure electoral support through division and intimidation. He called on the public to reject those who undermine the unity and electoral integrity of IIOJK.
