Srinagar, Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference, has labeled August 5, 2019, as a “Day of Betrayal” for Jammu and Kashmir, criticizing the Indian government’s decision to abrogate the region’s special status under Article 370. This statement was made during a public address in the Magam area of Budgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdullah asserted that the removal of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has led to increased disillusionment and alienation, particularly among the youth. He described the act as one that stripped the people of their identity, respect, and dignity and mentioned the conversion of the state into two union territories. “If there was nothing left in Article 370, why was it necessary for New Delhi to abrogate it?” Abdullah questioned during his speech.

In response to inquiries about the purpose of the recent visit by the Indian Home Minister to Kashmir, Abdullah suggested that the official stance regarding security assessments for the Amarnath Yatra was misleading. He criticized the visit as a strategic move to undermine the National Conference in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He further commented on the shifting political dynamics, noting the changing stance of J and K Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone, who, AS PER Abdullah, has now prioritized defeating the National Conference after initially focusing on his own political gains.