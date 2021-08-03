Omar lauds WB for its global initiative to help developing countries for procuring COVID-19 vaccines

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan says fifty seven projects worth 12.9 billion dollars are under implementation in the country under World Bank financing in different sectors. Talking to Vice President for South Asia, World Bank Hartwig Schafer called on in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he appreciated the World Bank for its continued support to Pakistan in education, health, social protection, finance, agriculture, energy and communication.

Both the sides discussed World Bank’s ongoing portfolio, economic reforms and development priorities for upcoming country partnership framework (2022-2026). The Minister also appreciated the World Bank for its global initiative amounting to 12 billion dollars to help developing countries for procuring COVID-19 vaccines.

Vice President Hartwig Schafer appreciated the government’s economic policies and reform agenda and emphasized on timely completion of the ongoing policy reforms and development projects. The World Bank team also discussed the next 5-year Country Partnership Framework (2022-2026) which focuses on girls and boys education, growing healthy, green and clean Pakistan, growth and Governance. He ensured the Bank’s support to the Government of Pakistan in achieving economic growth and sustainable development.

