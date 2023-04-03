On behalf of the Governor of Sindh, iftar was also organized on the ninth day of Ramadan at the governor’s house

Karachi, April 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):On behalf of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesuri, on the ninth day of Ramadan too, a large number of students, students of various universities, religious schools and social institutions participated in Iftar. Faculty members from IBA, Greenwich, Salim Habib and COMMECS also participated.

Those who participated in the Iftar were welcomed by the Governor of Sindh himself. Governor Sindh also met everyone who participated in Iftar individually, and also reviewed the arrangements. The Governor of Sindh appealed to the philanthropists to help generously during Ramadan and said that inflation and other problems have created difficulties for the white-clad class and rich people should come forward to reduce these difficulties. He said that I am grateful to Allah Ta’ala who gave me the opportunity to break the fast.

