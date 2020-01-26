On instructions of IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Additional IGP PHP visited the Gujranwala and Faisalabad region

January 26, 2020

Lahore, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) on the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, for improvement in public service delivery and solution of personnel welfare related issues of force visited Gujranwala and Faisalabad Regions and reviewed the actions taken by Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) to protect the lives of the people on the highways from criminal elements and issued important instructions.

Additional IGPH inaugurated the patrolling Post Ahmedpur Virkan in Gujranwala Region, moreover visited Chowki Kamalpur in Faisalabad Region and reviewed the performance of the personnel deployed. On this occasion, under the clean and green Pakistan planted trees in patrolling posts. Afterwards Additional IGP PHP organised police Darbars in both regions where while addressing the officers and officials the Additional IGPH said that for the best performance the patrolling police should win the confidence of the commuters in every case and for this, field officers should promote the public friendly policing.

He added that PHP’s primary responsibility is to prevent crime on the highways, where as it is also our obligation to guide and assist the passengers, so that a better, brotherly and more friendly Behaviour of PHP will be projected. The chair inserted that policing is not just a profession but it is a great way of life and a wonderful way of serving the people.

After that the Additional IGP distributed cash rewards and certificates among the best performers and put flowers on memorials of martyrs. On this occasion Additional IGP PHP met with RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi, RPO Faisalabad Rifat Mukhtar Raja, CPO Gujranwala Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, CPO Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhary and Discussed joint operations between PHP and the District Police for prevention of crimes on the roads.

Regional SPs Shujaat Ali Rana and Farooq Ahmad Hundal were also present during the meeting. RPO Faisalabad and RPO Gujranwala praised the performance of the patrolling police in the respective Regions and said that PHP has played a vital role in eliminating the crimes on highways. In order to improve coordination between PHP and District Police all members agreed to ensure all possible measures to be taken.

