On the celebration of the Day of the Diplomatic Worker at the Russian Embassy in Pakistan 

Islamabad, February 11, 2023 (PPI-OT):On February 10, 2023, the Russian Embassy in Islamabad hosted the grand opening of the photo exhibition “Prominent Representatives of Russian Diplomacy” and a concert dedicated to the celebration of the Diplomatic Worker’s Day. The events were attended by the Ambassador of Russia to Pakistan DV Ganich, the staff of the Embassy and members of their families.

In turn, the staff of the Russian Embassy in Islamabad sincerely congratulates colleagues on the Diplomat’s Day and wishes health, prosperity and success in their work for the benefit of our Motherland!

