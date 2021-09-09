Lahore, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani, indiscriminate operations are being carried out against criminals in all the districts of the province to protect the lives and property of the citizens and prevent crime. In this regard, Sheikhupura Police under the leadership of Regional Police Officer Dr. Inam Waheed and under the supervision of District Police Officer Sheikhupura Ahsan Saifullah, during the last one month, arrested 35 accused of 13 dangerous robbery gangs and traced 67 cases.

In addition, a large number of stolen goods and modern weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused wanted in cases of robbery, dacoity, burglary and seized theft including 18 motorcycles, 29 precious mobile phones and modern weapons. As a result of special operation against proclaimed offenders, 87 A-category criminals and 176 B-category criminals were arrested.

A special campaign against illegal weapons is underway in the district. After arresting 286 accused, 31 Kalashnikovs, 186 pistols, 30 bores, 33 rifles, 36 guns, a large number of cartridges and bullets were recovered and 286 cases were registered against the accused.

In a special operation against drug dealers, 123 drug dealers were arrested and 117 cases were registered against them. 76 kg of cannabis, 15 kg of opium, 1700 litres of liquor and 4 liquor kilns were recovered from the possession of drug dealers. During the search operations, under the National Action Plan, 54 cases were registered against the 11 violators of the Punjab Tenancy Act and 08cases were registered against the violators of the 06 Punjab Sound System Act.

DPO Sheikhupura directed all circle officers to continue operations against criminals. He further said that Sheikhupura Police is honestly performing its professional duties to ensure uniform implementation of law and order and protection of life, property and honour of the people and no compromise will be made on maintaining law and order in the society. The police force is always ready to make all kinds of sacrifices while performing its duties.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk