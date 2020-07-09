On the instruction of Director General KDA, sewerage in Korangi cause way have been cleaned

July 9, 2020

Karachi, July 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): On the instruction of Director General KDA Mr. Asif Ikram sewerage in Korangi cause way have been cleaned. Day before Director General KDA gave instructions to concerned Engineers for the cleaning of sewerage system while Chief Engineer Mubeen Ahmed Siddiqui make assure of cleaning on emergency basis. Director General KDA have implement rain emergency in all schemes while all officers and employees are performing their duties in this regard.

