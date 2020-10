Islamabad, October 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): October 5, 2020, schoolchildren of the Russian Embassy in Pakistan congratulated teachers on their professional holiday during a festive concert. The event was held in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological measures.

