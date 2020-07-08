On wishes of speedy recovery from COVID-19 to Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Islamabad, July 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): On July 6, 2020 Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov sent a message to Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Mr. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and expressed hope for further bilateral interaction.
