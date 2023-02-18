One accused nabbed in police operation in district Harnai

HARNAI: Harnai police claimed to have arrested proclaimed offender in an operation launched against proclaimed offenders in district Harnai of Balochistan province on Saturday. In compliance with the directives of SP Harnai, Asim Shafi, staff of police station, Harnai under the supervision of Madad Shah, Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station, and Harnai launched crackdown against proclaimed offender.

One accused, wanted to Harnai police in First Information Report 10/2023 under section 380-457-411-34, was arrested in an operation conducted in the precincts of Police Station Harnai. The alleged accused was shifted to Police Station Harnai and later handed over to the Investigation Staff of PS, Harnai for further investigation. Further investigation was underway.