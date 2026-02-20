Two separate incidents of violence disturbed the city’s peace, leaving one alleged dacoit and one citizen injured and in need of immediate medical attention.
In the first incident, an encounter took place between law enforcement agencies and a suspected criminal near Safoora’s Rim Jhim Tower. An alleged dacoit was injured during the police encounter.
The injured individual was later identified as 28-year-old Bashir, son of Lal Bakhsh. Rescue workers were summoned to the scene following the shootout.
An Edhi ambulance provided immediate assistance, transferring the injured suspect to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.
In another act of armed violence, a man was injured in a shooting incident near Naya Golimar Bridge.
The victim of the shooting was identified as 30-year-old Musharraf, son of Zakir.
He was also promptly transported by the Edhi ambulance service to Civil Hospital for medical attention. Investigations into both cases are expected.