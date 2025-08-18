The Pakistan Army is distributing one day”s worth of rations to people affected by severe flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the direction of the Chief of Army Staff.
Rescue operations by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North are ongoing in several flood-ravaged districts, including Buner, Shangla, and Swat. Additional army personnel arrived in the impacted regions overnight to bolster relief work.
Corps of Engineers units, equipped with machinery, have commenced operations, and army helicopters continue rescue flights despite challenging weather.
Army medical professionals have established temporary clinics in the affected zones, providing free medical care and dispensing medications.