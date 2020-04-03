One in 13 tests in Kashmir positive for coronavirus: DAK

April 3, 2020

Srinagar, April 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has said nearly one in every 13 test samples in the Kashmir Valley is coming out positive for the coronavirus. The DAK President, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, in a statement in Srinagar said, “As of April 02, Kashmir valley has tested 678 samples, of which 53 (7.8 percent) were positive.”

He said that the reason for higher percentage of test results coming positive in the valley could be because of more target testing or the testing rate was high. Dr Nisar said there are few reported cases in the valley who had no history of travel or contact which gives us an early indication that the infection is spreading untraced in the local community. “We need to switch from restrictive to wider testing to know if there is community spread,” he said.

